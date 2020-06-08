Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) has once again postponed the SSC examination dates, according to Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy, reports Indianexpress.com.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted from today until July 15. The new dates will be announced in the future after consulting all the stakeholders.

Earlier, the high court had allowed for the state to conduct the SSC or 10th class board examination outside the containment zones, and with two days of gap between subjects. Eight subjects are pending to be conducted and were supposed to be held from June 8 to July 15.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of March. However, after two subjects were concluded, the exams had to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown to combat. Now a new schedule for the exam has been released as details below:

The report also said that the intermediate examination result is expected to be announced soon. The TSBIE has almost finished the evaluation process and the result will be declared soon on the official websites.