Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has declared the written exam result for the 2019 Constable recruitment examination today, June 8. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

More than 11 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the written exam which was conducted on January 12 and March 8, 2020 and now the result has been declared.

Here is the direct link to access the CSBC Constable exam result.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the PET round of the recruitment. The details of the PET round will be released in the future on the official website. The exam is proposed to be conducted third week of the month of July. A total number of 58,264 candidates have cleared the written exam round.

How to check CSBC 2019 Constable exam result:

Visit the CSBC official website. Click on the link to check the constable exam result. The PDF will have roll number of all the successful candidates, cut-off mark, and other relevant details.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11,880 vacancies and the application process for the same was conducted in the month of October 2019. The candidatas are recommended to keep checking the official website for future updates.