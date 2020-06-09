Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had announced yesterday that the SSC examination in the state stands cancelled. There was some confusion regarding how the students will be promoted to the next class with some reports suggesting that all students will be promoted to the next session.

More reports have been coming out on the issue and the government in a statement said that the students will be promoted to the next class based on internal assessment and marks.

Times of India reports that an official statement said, “The Chief Minister has decided that all the 10th class students will be promoted to the next class by giving them grades based on the internal assessment marks.”

The official statement also said that a decision regarding graduate and postgraduate examinations based on the COVID-19 situation in the state will be taken soon.

A meeting was carried out on Monday in which it was decided that it would not be possible to conduct the exam without the risk of exposing the students to the COVID-19 virus, according to reports.

Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) was all set to conduct the exams from June 8 after the Hyderabad High Court gave the government the permission to conduct the exam with all the safety precautions and a gap of at least two days between each exam. The court had said that the exams cannot be conducted in hotspots including Hyderabad districts, Secunderabad, and Ranga Reddy.

On Sunday the state government had announced that the SSC exams scheduled to be conducted from June 8 to July 5 will be postponed and new dates will be announced after consultation with all the stakeholders.

Only two exams could be conducted in the month of March and the remaining eight exams had to be cancelled due to the COVID–19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.