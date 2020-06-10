Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a revised 2020-21 calendar on Tuesday, June 9. All the candidates can check the revised calendar for the UPPSC on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission had to postpone several exams slated to be conducted in the months of April, May and June due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Now the dates for these exams have been revealed.

The process of conducting the pending exams will begin from July 18 Assistant Prosecution 2018 Main exam. The Subordinate Services 2019 Main exam will be conducted on July 25.

Divisional Educational Officer exams and Computer Assistant examination is scheduled to be conducted in the month of August. The calendar lists exams scheduled to be conducted until February 2021.

How to access UPPSC 2020-21 revised calendar: