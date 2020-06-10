Tamil Nadu board of education has completed the evaluation process for the 12th board examination, according to Times of India. However, the result will still be delayed as the government is yet to figure out the examination for the absentee students. A decision regarding the exams for absentee students is expected to be taken soon.

The exam for the absentee students was scheduled to be conducted from June 18 but it was postponed due to the extension of lockdown in the state until June 30. The government had cancelled the 10th board exam yesterday which was scheduled to begin from June 15

TOI reports evaluation process has been completed and the marks have been uploaded from the centres. The post-evaluation process generally takes around 10 days and the result can be declared by June 20 if not for the absentee students.

More than 34,000 students could not appear for the exam in the March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. and the government had assured that these students will get another chance to appear for the exam.

The report also said that the Director General of Education will look into these absentee students and if most of them have not attended all the exams, then the board will go ahead and release the results.

In 2019, the board had declared the result on April 19th. The pass percentage for the exam was 91.3%. Girls managed to outdo boys with a pass percentage of 93.64% compared to 88.57%.