Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the 12th and 10th board examination result by mid-June, according to Indianexpress.com. Thus, the result can be expected within a week’s time on the official website, cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in.

The report says CGBSE Secretary, VK Goel, said to the outlet that the result for both the classes can be expected by mid-June. More than 7 lakh students have appeared for the board exams this year of which 3.84 lakh are for 10th and 2.66 lakh students for 12th, says the report.

The exams were conducted in the month of March. The evaluation process for the board exams were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The evaluation work was finally completed on May 25, says the report.

The board had to cancel the board examination mid-way for both the classes due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Later the state government decided to cancel the remaining exams and to evaluate students based on the exams already conducted.

In 2019, the board had declared the 10th and 12th exam results on May 10. The class 12th result of the state witnessed a pass percentage of 78.4% and class 10th result had a pass percentage of 68.2%. Girls had performed better than boys in both the classes.