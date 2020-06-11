Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will be declaring the IPE 2020 Inter result tomorrow, June 12, according to Times of India. The exact time of the release of the result is not known but the report states that the result might be coming out at 12.30 pm.

The result, once declared, will be available on the official BIEAP website, bie.ap.gov.in, and manabadi.com.

The report states that the more than 3.37 lakh students have participated in the exam who will be able to access the result tomorrow. The declaration of the result has been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Board managed to conduct the Intermediate examination from March 5 to March 23 right before the lockdown was imposed. Along with the Intermediate, Vocational result will also be declared.

In 2019, the board had declared the intermediate examination result on April 12. So this year the result has been delayed by at least 2 months.

The combined pass percentage for Inter I and Inter II last year was 61.94% in which girls had received a better pass percentage than boys. Krishna district has registered the best pass percentage with 89%.