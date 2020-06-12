Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will be declaring the IPE 2020 Intermediate exam results in a few hours today, June 12. Various reports suggest a contradictory time for the release of the result but the results might be coming out anywhere from 12 noon to 4.00 pm.

The results, once declared, will be available on the official BIEAP website, bie.ap.gov.in, and manabadi.com. Along with the Intermediate, Vocational result will also be declared.

The Board managed to conduct the Intermediate examination from March 5 but two exams had to be postponed due to the lockdown. The postponed exams were conducted in the month of June first week.

More than 3.37 lakh students had participated in the exam. The declaration of the result has been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

How to check AP Inter exam results:

Visit the BIEAP official website. Once the result is declared, links to check them will get activated. Click on them. Click on the relevant year and course. Enter the roll number and submit. The result will be displayed.

In 2019, the board had declared the intermediate examination result on April 12. So this year the result has been delayed by at least 2 months. The combined pass percentage for Inter I and Inter II last year was 61.94% in which girls had received a better pass percentage than boys. Krishna district had registered the best pass percentage with 89%.