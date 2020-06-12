Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has informed the Telangana High Court that the board will be declaring the Intermediate exam result before June 15, reports Times of India. The board has completed the evaluation process and will be ready to declare the exam soon.

Once the result is declare, the result will be available on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and Manabadi.com. More details regarding the exact date of result is expected to be revealed soon.

The court was hearing a PIL which had requested for the board to postpone the evaluation work for the intermediate exam during the ongoing lockdown. A bench consisting of Chief Justine Raghavendra Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing the PIL.

The PIL had requested for postponement of the evaluation due to the precarious conditions of the COVID-19 disease in the state and evaluators coming from the red zone.

The government said that it is important for the board to declare the 12th Intermediate exam result so that students do not face any difficult to attending future entrance exams or for admission purposes. The bench agreed that things need to move on with the required precautions. The bench has posted the case for June 16, reports TOI.