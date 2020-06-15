Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the exact date of the 2020 Intermediate examination result date today, reports NDTV. The result is expected to be coming out on June 16 to June 17, according to TSBIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel, reports Manabadi.com.

Earlier, according to report the result was expected to be coming out on June 15; however, reports now suggest that the result is not coming out before June 16. The secretary said the result is not coming out on June 15. The board will present the report to Minister of Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy, says Manabdi.com.

Once the result is declare, the result will be available on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in and Manabadi.com. More details regarding the exact date of result is expected to be revealed soon.

The board had conducted the examination for 1st and 2nd year intermediate classes or 11th or 12th classes in the month of March. The evaluation process was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown and thus the result has been delayed.

TSBIE had declared the 2019 Intermediate results on April 18th. However, multiple discrepancies were noted in the result and a revised result was declared on May 27. At least 23 students who had failed the intermediate exam result declared in April died of suicide in the state in 2019.