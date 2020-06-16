Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare the 12th board examination result in the second week of July, according to Times of India. The 12th board examination for the remaining subjects will be coming to a conclusion today and evaluation for these subjects will begin soon, adds the report.

The Board Divisional Officer Deven Sonwani said to the outlet that the evaluation for the subjects that were conducted before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed has been completed. The evaluation for subjects that were conducted from June 9 to June 16 will begin from June 22.

The board was scheduled to conduct the 10th and 12th exams in the month of March but some papers had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining subjects for 12th class were conducted from June 9 to June 16.

In 2019, the board had declared the board exam results for 10th and 12th class on May 15. The class 12th students scored a pass percentage of 72.37%. The stream-wise pass percentage for 12th class for Humanities was 70.5%, Science 72.64%, Commerce 77.05%, Agriculture 68.45%, Fine Arts 86.27%, and Home Science 79.6%.