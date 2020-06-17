Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for the 2019 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Paper II Examination on June 16. The result can be accessed on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

A total number of 1360 candidates have cleared the examination, according to the result notification. All the successful candidates can now appear for the Document Verification round of the recruitment. The schedule for the DV round will be announced in the near future on the official website,

Here is the direct link to check SSC 2019 JHT Paper II result.

Here is the direct link for SSC 2019 JHT Paper II result notification.

The result for the Paper I was declared on February 16, 2020 in which around 1977 candidates had cleared the exam. The Paper I exam was conducted on November 26, 2019. The result notification also has cut-off marks for various categories for the Paper II.

How to check SSC 2019 JHT Paper II result: