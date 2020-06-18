Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the Intermediate 2020 results today, according to multiple reports. However, the official website is yet to be updated with the date of the result. For now the website says, “Results (Exact Date & Time will be announced soon by TSBIE)”.

Over the past few days there have been a lot of speculation around TS Intermediate result date with initial reports stating that the result will be coming out on June 15 which was pushed for June 17. No official update has been released about the exact. The board generally releases the date of result at least a day before the result date.

The board had scheduled to conduct the exam in the month of March but two papers had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. These papers were conducted in the month of June first week.

The board had declared the 2019 Inter results on April 18th, 2019. However, multiple discrepancies were noted later in the result and a revised result was declared on May 27. At least 23 students who had failed the intermediate exam declared in April died of suicide in the state in 2019.

How to check TSBIE 2020 Inter results: