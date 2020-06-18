Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will inform the Supreme Court next week about its decision on conducting the remaining 10th and 12th board examinations scheduled to be held in July. The board will take a look at the COVID-19 situation around the country and inform the court about its decision before June 23, reports NDTV.

The court was hearing a petition from the parents of children of CBSE who had requested board to not conduct the remaining examinations in light of increasing number of COVID-19 cases throughout the country. The petition filed by the parents asked the board to assess students based on exams already conducted and internal assessments.

The report states that the petition has expressed concerns about the safety of lakhs of students and their families scheduled to appear for the 12th board exam throughout the country and 10th board exams for Northeast Delhi students.

The petition said, “The said petition would also demonstrate the extent of discriminatory and arbitrariness conduct of the respondent/CBSE in issuing the notification for holding of the remaining examination and that too in the month of July, 2020 wherein as per the AIIMS data, the said COVID-19 pandemic would be at its peak.”

According to Times of India, the petitioners also said that the board had adopted the policy of cancelling the remaining exams and assessing based on internal marks for over 250 schools which are situated in foreign countries. The petition said that it is highly regretful that the board is insisting on these exams with no explanation to be conducted in the country putting lives of several students in danger.

The board had to postpone the exams scheduled between March 19 to March 30 due to the COVID-19 cases and the lockdown imposed by the government. Later, the board had decided to conduct the exams for 29 essential remaining subjects and had released a schedule for the exam in month of May.

The remaining exams are scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15. The class 12th students will appear for these exams from throughout the country. The remaining class 10th exams have been cancelled except for the students from Northeast Delhi for which a few of the subjects were cancelled scheduled in February due to the violent protests in the area.