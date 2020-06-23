The wait for a decision on the CBSE exams has gotten longer with the board informing the Supreme Court today that a decision on whether to scrap the exam will be taken before Thursday, informs NDTV. It can be assumed that a decision on JEE Main and NEET UG has also been postponed and will be taken before Thursday.

The Solicitor General appearing the CBSE said to the Supreme Court that the discussion on whether to scrap the CBSE board exam scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15 is at an advanced stage and a decision will be reached soon.

NDTV reports that appearing for the CBSE, the Solicitor General said, “The decision making process is at an advance stage and would finalised by Thursday.” The hearing has been deferred to June 25 , Thursday, 2.00 pm by the Court.

The court has been hearing a petition filed by a group of parents of students scheduled to appear for the CBSE exam asking the board to cancel the remaining exams in light of the COVID-19 situation. The petition suggested the board to evaluate students based on the exams already conducted and internal marks for subjects which have not been conducted.

Last week the board had informed the court that a decision will be reached before June 23rd and will be informed to the court. A decision on whether to postpone the JEE Main and NEET UG was also expected along with a decision on CBSE exam; however, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has remained silent on the topic.

A review meeting was held yesterday, June 22, in which various stakeholders were supposed to come up with a decision but it seems like another meeting will be conducted to make a final decision on these exams.

CISCE board is also scheduled to conduct the exams in July and has given an option for students to opt-out of the exam. Students who opt-out will be evaluated based on internal marks, adds the NDTV report.

CBSE exams for the remaining subjects is scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15. The JEE Main (April) 2020 exam will be conducted from July 18 to July 23, whereas NEET UG 2020 exams will be conducted on July 26.