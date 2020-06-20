MAHACET wlll be issuing the MHT-CET 2020 examination admit card in the next week, according to Times of India. Once the admit card is released, it can be downloaded by all the candidates who have applied to participate in the exam from the official website, mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

The MHT CET 2020 examination was scheduled to be conducted in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Now the exam will be conducted n 4th, 6th, 7th,8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 14th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st July and 3rd, 4th & 5th August 2020. The detailed timetable is expected to be issued soon or will be available on the admit card.

MAHACAT had allowed candidates to change their exam centre as many students had moved to a different city due to the lockdown. The TOI report suggests that almost 60 thousand students have changed their centres.

The exam is conducted for admissions to various professional undergraduate courses like B.E/B.Tech, B.Pharmacy and Agriculture courses in more than 300 institutes across the state.

The exams were to be conducted in the month of April but now will be conducted in the months of July and August. The result is expected to be declared in the month of August itself.