Uttar Pradesh universities and colleges will be conducting their final year or final semester examinations after June 30, according to Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari. In a series of tweet, Tiwari, said that adequate COVID-19 precautions will be taken at the examination centres.

Chief Secretary also instructed authorities to make all the necessary arrangements to the conduct the exam smoothly including combined entrance exams for B.Ed education.

All exam centres will be thoroughly sanitised before the exam and entrance of the centres will be equipped with hand sanitisers to avoid the entrance of the virus in the room, tweeted Tiwari.

राज्य विश्वविद्यालयों एवं महाविद्यालयों की वार्षिक एवं सेमेस्टर परीक्षाएंआगामी 30 जून, 2020 के बाद प्रारंभ कराई जाएं। — Chief Secretary,GoUP (@ChiefSecyUP) June 18, 2020

The Times of India reports that Lucknow University Associated College Teachers’ Association (LUACTA) and several students have asked the government to postpone the examination. The request was made due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The UG and PG exams for final year in the university will be conducting the exams in the months of July and August.

The state has registered more than 17,700 cases of COVID-19 with more than 500 deaths. The state has seen a surge in the number of cases over the past few days. The national tally of COVID-19 crossed the 4.25 lakh figure with more than 13,700 deaths until Sunday.