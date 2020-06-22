Andhra Pradesh government has decided to cancel all the future SSC and Intermediate examination scheduled to be conducted for this academic year 2019-20, reports Indian Express. All the students who were supposed to appear for the intermediate supplementary or SSC exams scheduled to be conducted in July will be promoted without any exam.

The announcement was made by the state’s education minister Adimulapu Suresh due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The minister said that the government has tried their best to make sure the exams are conducted including making changes in the pattern and make sure all arrangements are made to reduce the COVID-19. However, considering the health of students, the government has decided to cancel the exam.

The AP Board of Secondary Education was scheduled to conduct the SSC examination from July 10 and over 6.9 lakh students were scheduled to appear for the examination. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted from March 23 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

All the SSC students and students who have failed the intermediate examination will be promoted, said the minister. The SSC students will be graded as per merit and results will be declared soon, adds the report.

AP Intermediate examination result was declared on June 12th, 2020. Students of Intermediate 1st year have managed to score a pass percentage of 59% and Intermediate 2nd year have scored a percentage of 63%. More than 10 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year. Krishna district bagged the first rank in terms of district charts with 75% of students clearing the exam.