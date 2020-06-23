10.22 am: Around 6.4 lakh students have appeared for the examination from the state this year for 10th and 12th classes. They are suggested to be ready with their hall ticket number to check the result once it is declared.

9.45 am: In 2019, the board had declared the results for both the exams on May 10. The 12th students’ pass percentage was 78.4% and 10th students achieved 68.2%. Girls performed better than boys in both the classes.

9.44 am: The board exams were scheduled to be conducted in March but a few papers could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The government later decided to cancel the remaining papers and to evaluate based on the papers already conducted.

9.41 am: The result will be available on the officail website, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

9.40 am: CGBSE is expected to declare the 10th and 12th board exam results today at around 11.00 am.