CGBSE 10th and 12th board exam result expected at 11 am on cgbse.nic.in: LIVE UPDATES
The result is expected to be announced at 11.00 on the official websites.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the 10th and 12th board examination result today, June 23rd, at around 11.00 am. Once the result is declared by the board, students can access the result on the official websites, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.
Around 6.4 lakh students have appeared for the exam for these two classes in the state who are awaiting the results. Over the past several days, there have a lot of speculations around the CGBSE result dates and today it will come to an end.
How to check CGBSE 10th, 12th result:
- Visit the CGBSE official website.
- Under the ‘Results’ section, click on the relevant result link.
- Enter the roll number and other details as available on the hall ticket and submit.
- The result will be displayed.
The exams were scheduled to be conducted in March but the board had to postpone a few papers due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The state government later decided to cancel the remaining examinations for both the classes due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The board had decided to evaluate students based on the exams already conducted.
In 2019, the board had declared the results of both 10th and 12th exam on May 10, 2019. The class 12th students had achieved a pass percentage of 78.4% and class 10th students achieved 68.2% with girls securing a better pass percentage compared to boys.
Live updates
