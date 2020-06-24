West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that a decision on conducting the final year/semester examination in the state for affiliated universities and colleges will be taken after June 26. Meanwhile, all academic activities in all the universities and colleges have been cancelled until July 31, reports NDTV.

All the intermediate semester/year examinations have already been cancelled according to UGC guidelines but a decision on whether to conduct the final year/semester examinations is yet to be taken. Several states including Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana have decided to cancel all the university examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic.

NDTV reports that the minister said that previously all the academic functions in universities were suspended until June 30. He added that in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the period has been extended till July 31. The decision was taken after consulting with the Chief Minister.

The minister assured that all pending examination for class 12th will be conducted as per the schedule in July. All preparations are being made but a watch on the COVID-19 situation in the state is being kept and necessary actions will be taken if necessary. The exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 2, July 6, and July 8.