Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddav Thackeray, informed that the final year examinations for all the colleges and universities in the state has been cancelled for this year. The CM gave the update while informing that the lockdown in the state has been extended until June 30.

All the final year/final semester students will be promoted based on the performances in previous years or semesters. Details of how the score will be calculated will be released by the education department to the universities in the near future.

According to Hindustan Times, the CM said, “Final-year results will be announced on the basis of aggregate marks scored by the student in the past semesters. Those students who feel they can perform better can do so by appearing for the exams that will be held in winter exam session [October-November 2020].”

CM had conducted a meeting on Saturday with VCs of all the universities in the state to discuss about the final year examinations. The state in the first week of May had already decided to shelve the first and second year exams this year and now the final year exams have also been cancelled.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in terms of COVID-19 cases with more than 67,500 cases and more than 2,200 deaths. The lockdown in the state has been extended until June 30 with certain restrictions being removed in a phased manner.