State Bank of India released multiple vacancy notifications for Special Officer recruitment on its official website on June 23 and the application process has begun. All the interested candidates can apply for these SO positions on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

Multiple notifications for various positions for more than 400 vacancies for SO positions can be accessed on the SBI career page. All the notifications can be accessed in this direct link. The application link is available along with the link to access the notification.

Each position has different eligibility and qualifications and candidates are advised to go through the notifications carefully. Prominent vacancies are for Executive (FI & MM) with 241 vacancies and Sr. Executive (Social Banking and CSR) with 85 vacancies.

Most of the positions will include shortlisting of candidates based on the application and an interview round. Interested candidates are advised to go through all the notification carefully to understand the eligibility, qualification, selection criteria, application process among others. The last day to fill the application form is July 13, 2020.