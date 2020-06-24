Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) is expected to take a decision on CBSE, JEE Main, and NEET UG 2020 examination by today evening. It is not clear if the decision will be revealed today itself or will be informed tomorrow.

Solicitor General who was representing CBSE in the Supreme Court had informed the Court on Tuesday that a final decision on whether to scrap the CBSE exams scheduled to be conducted in July will be taken by today evening and will be informed to the court on Thursday.

The Court is hearing a petition from CBSE students’ parents for cancellation of the CBSE exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing number of cases throughout the country.

CBSE exams for the remaining subjects is scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15. The JEE Main (April) 2020 exam will be conducted from July 18 to July 23, whereas NEET UG 2020 exams will be conducted on July 26.

Union HRD Minister had said before that the health and the well-being of students is of utmost importance and all decisions will be taken keeping this factor in mind.

NDTV had reported on Monday through unofficial sources that the the ministry has taken a decision to cancel the CBSE exams for the remaining subjects this year. JEE Main (April) 2020 and NEET UG 2020 exams will be conducted but will be postponed from July to another future date. The decision has not been independently verified and students and parents are suggested for an official confirmation regarding this.