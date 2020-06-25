Kerala Education Department will be declaring the SSLC or 10th result for 2020 on June 30, reports Times of India. Along with the SSLC examination result, results for 2020 THSLC, SSLC (HI), THSLC (HI), and AHSLC will also be declared, adds the report.

The information about the date was declared by the Kerala Education Director today to the outlet. The exams were first scheduled to be conducted in the month of March; however, a few subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams for the remaining subjects were conducted from May 26 to May 30.

The SSLC or class 10th exam result will be available at the official websites of keralapareeksahabhavan.in, keralaresults.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

The report states that the evaluation process of the answer sheet has been completed and the board is ready to declare the exam soon. The Plus Two examination result will be declared before July 10, adds the report.

In 2019, the result for the SSLC exam was declared on May 6, 2019 in which students had secured a pass percentage of 98.11% which was an improvement from 2018 when the pass percentage was 97.84%.