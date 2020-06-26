5.19 pm: A total number of 2,367 students have failed the exam this year, adds NDTV.

5.18 pm: The pass percentage this is 86.83%, reports NDTV. This is a decrease of 3 percent points compared to 2019.

5.06 pm: NDTV reports, to access the result via SMS, type GOA12 <space> seat number to 56263, 58888, or 5676750,

5.04 pm: The official websites to check the results are not responding. Students are suggested to be patient.

4.56 pm: The result has been declared. This is the direct link to check the result.

4.55 pm: The result is expected to be declared in 5 minutes. Students should be ready with their hall ticket to check the result.

4.49 pm: A total number of 17 examination centres were used to conduct the exam for 12th class this year.

4.48 pm: 9317 girl students have appeared for the exam and 8804 boys this year for the Goa 12th exam.

4.46 pm: A total number of 18,121 students had appeared for the exam of which 4519 were from Arts stream, 5582 from Commerce, 5107 from Science, and 2913 for Vocational.

4.44 pm: The result will be emailed to the schools on June 29 and students can collect their mark sheets from the schools from July 7.

4.42 pm: In 2019, the result was declared on April 30, 2019. HSSC students in 2019 had scored a pass percentage of 84.6%.

4.41 pm: The exams began in the month of February and were supposed to end in March. However, three papers had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. These papers were conducted in the month of May.

4.40 pm: Students are suggested to keep their hall ticket number ready so that they can check the result once it is declared.

4.30 pm: GBSHSE is expected to declare the 12th board exam result in a few minutes on the official website, gbshse.org and gbshse.net.