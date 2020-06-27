Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the 10th and 12th board examination result today, June 27, 2020. The result is expected to be declared at 9.00 am and students can check the result on the official website, upresults.nic.in.

The date of the result was released in the first week of June. More than 56 lakh students have appeared for the board exam from 10th and 12th class this year.

In 2019, the board had released the 10th and 12th exam results on April 27th. The class 10th students had achieved a pass percentage of 80.7% whereas the 12th students managed 70.2%.

The board had managed to complete the theoretical exam before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed but the evaluation process was delayed due to the lockdown.

The 12th practical exams was hampered as some students could not appear due to the COVID-19 lockdown which was later conducted on June 9 and June 10. The evaluation process was started in early May in green and orange zones but was delayed in red zones.

How to check UP 10th and 12th results:

Visit the UP Board results websites. The result links for both the classes will be available on the home page once it is declared. Click on the relevant link. Enter the roll number and other details. The result will be displayed.

NDTV reports that the board will issue digitally signed certificates to students this year. The board has also made arrangements for rectification of certificates online.