Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to be declaring the 10th and 12th board examination result for the year 2020 in the first week of July, according to the Times of India. Once the results are declared, they can be accessed on the official websites, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Though the exams were conducted before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed, the evaluation work was hampered significantly and thus delaying the result declaration. TOI reports that the all the work leading to the declaration is almost complete.

The report also says that more than 2.5 lakh students have appeared for the 12th examination from the state this year. For 10th, the total number of students who appeared for the exam are 3.5 lakhs.

In 2019, JAC had declared the 10th class result on May 16. The students managed to score a pass percentage of 70.77% in 2019 which was a tremendous improvement compared to 2018 when the pass percentage was just about 59.4%.

For class 12th, JAC had declared the Science and Commerce stream results on May 14 and Arts stream result on May 21. Science stream students had a pass percentage of 57% which is better compared to 2018 when it was 48.43%. For Commerce, the pass percentage jumped slightly by around 3 percentage points compared to 2018 with 70.44% compared to 67.4% in 2018. The pass percentage was 79.97% for Arts stream students.

