Uttar Pradesh government is expected to make a decision on the university exams on July 2, reports the Times of India. The decision will be made whether to conduct the university exams for the final year/final semester in the month of July or to postpone it or to promote students based on internal scores.

The report says that UGC is expected to provide revised guidelines for the final year examination on July 1 and based on the guidelines issued by the Commission, the state government will make a decision for the state universities.

Deputy Chief Minister of state, Dinesh Sharma, informed about the update, reports TOI. The report also said that a four-member committee formed by the government on the issue has strongly recommended against conducting the university exams amidst the pandemic situation. The committee has asked the government to cancel the examination.

If the government cancels the examination, then a formula needs to be devised on how to promote students. Some universities in the state including the Lucknow university have already announced exams dates for the final year students.

At least four states - Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana - have decided to cancel all the university and technical education college examinations for this year and to promote students based on previous marks and internal assessment. More than 48 lakh students are scheduled to appear for the exam from UP if the state decides to go ahead with the examination, adds the report.