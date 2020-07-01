Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend the lockdown in the state as a COVID-19 precaution until July 31. With the rate of COVID-19 in the state and especially in Chennai and Madurai witnessing a steady increase, the lockdown has been extended for another month.

The whole of Tamil Nadu will be under strict lockdown on the four Sundays in the month of July with only medical establishments and services working and all the remaining activities restricted.

Chennai including the neighbouring districts and Madurai will be under strict lockdown until July 5 and restrictions would be eased from July 6. Stricter lockdown rules were imposed in Chennai on June 19 and in Madurai on June 24 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

TN July Lockdown: What is not allowed:

No congregation at religious places.

Metro and suburban train services

Hotels and other hospitality services

Education Institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres.

Shopping malls

Theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pool, restaurants (until June 8), bars, and auditoriums

No tourists allowed at Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, and Yercaud

TN July Lockdown: What’s allowed in Chennai and Madurai until July 5 (except on Sundays)

Vegetables, grocery stores and fuel outlets would be open from 6.00 am to 2.00 pm throughout the lockdown except on Sundays when they will remain closed.

Milk and medicine shops will remain open throughout the lockdown.

Medical Services like ambulances and diagnostic centres.

Autos, taxis and private vehicles allowed to ferry passengers from the railway stations and airports, and for emergency medical services.

Local government offices and essential services like revenue and disaster management, police, electricity and water departments, and treasuries would remain open.

Takeaways from restaurants between 6.00 am and 8.00 pm will remain in service as well as deliveries by food aggregators,



Seaports will be permitted to handle cargo for essential commodities, medical equipment and other medical services with minimum staff.

TN July Lockdown: What is allowed in Chennai from July 6 (except on Sundays)

Operation of IT and ITES with 20% employees capped at 40

Other private firms can operate at 50% capacity

Retail showrooms barring malls can function with 50% employees and no more than 5 customers at a time

Restaurants from June 8 with 50% capacity and no AC

Tea shops, eateries, shops selling vegetables and groceries can function from 6.00 am to 8.00 pm

Cabs with a maximum of three passengers allowed to run within the district without an e-pass.

Autos with a maximum of two passengers

Salons and beauty parlours can function but the usage of AC is not allowed

Weddings with a maximum of 50 guests are allowed.

TN July Lockdown: What is allowed in remaining areas from July 1 and from July 6 in Madurai ((except on Sundays):

Operation of Industrial Units, Offices, IT, and ITES with 100% capacity

Retail showrooms barring malls can function with 50% employees and no more than 5 customers at a time

Tea shops, eateries, shops selling vegetables and groceries can function from 6.00 am to 8.00 pm

Restaurants from June 8 with 50% capacity and no AC

Cabs with a maximum of three passengers allowed within the district without an e-pass.

Autos with a maximum of two passengers

TASMAC shops can open from 10.00 pm till 8.00 am

E-commerce services allowed for both essential and non-essential items

Weddings with a maximum of 50 guests are allowed.

TN July Lockdown: Bus Services

The state government has allowed the state-run and private buses to function across the state except in Chennai and Madurai. All bus services will remain suspended in these two districts until July 15, reports newindianexpress.com. In remaining districts, buses will run within the district but will be not allowed to travel outside the district without a valid pass. The buses are supposed to utilise no more than 60% seating capacity to maintain physical distancing.

Tamil Nadu is the second most affected state in the country with more than 90 thousand COVID-19 cases and around 1200 deaths reported until Tuesday. Chennai and its neighbouring districts have reported more than 65,000 cases until Tuesday