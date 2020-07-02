University Grants Commission (UGC) will not be releasing the guidelines for the final year exam for the university and colleges today. According to The Hindustan Times report, the Commission is waiting for the report from Kuhad Committee before taking a final call on the final year/semester exams this year.

The report says the Kuhad panel, headed by the central varsity of Haryana, is looking into various aspects of and will submit its suggestions on final year exams to the UGC. Once the report is submitted, the Commission will take its call based on the report.

Kuhad panel had also made a report for the Commission in the month of May after which guidelines were given to the university to conduct the final year exam and to promote the intermediate year students based on past performance and internal assessment.

It was anticipated that the Commission will be releasing its guidelines on July 1 as UP government had said that it will make a decision on university exams on July 2 based the UGC recommendations.

HRD Ministry had asked UGC last week to revisit its May guidelines. HRD Ministry also formed another panel today to check on the feasibility to conduct the JEE Main and NEET UG examination today, report for which will be submitted by tomorrow.

At least four states - Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana - have taken a decision to cancel the university and college exams in their state including the final year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students have been requesting the HRD Minister through social media to cancel all the exams or to postpone them.