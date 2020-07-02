Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said that a panel will review the situation for conducting of medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE respectively amid spikes in the coronavirus cases across the country. The panel is expected to submit its report by tomorrow, July 3.

Pokhriyal said, “Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students & parents appearing for JEE and NEEET examinations, a committee consisting of officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations latest by tomorrow.”

Parents and students have voiced their concerns about keeping the exams in July 2020. Students through various social media channels have been requesting confirmation on whether the government is going ahead with its July schedule or will be postponing the entrance exams.

The medical entrance exam NEET is scheduled to be held on July 26 and the engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled to be held from July 18 to 23.

The HRD Ministry has also formed a panel to recommend guidelines about the final year exams in universities and colleges across the country. The panel is expected to submit its review soon.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last week had cancelled all the remaining board exams scheduled from July 1 to 15.