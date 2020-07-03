Delhi University (DU) has released a revised timetable for the 2020 UG exam and PG examination on July 2. All the students who are supposed to appear for the exam can check the timetable on the official website, du.ac.in.

This year the university has decided to conduct its examinations online amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and disruption it is causing. The exam will be an open-book exam and will begin from July 10 for both PG and UG courses.

Here is the direct link to check the DU UG courses timetable.

Here is the direct link to check the DU PG courses timetable.

These exams were initially scheduled to begin from July 7 but were postponed by a week in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, HRD Ministry has asked UGC to revised its guidelines for the final year examinations. The UGC is waiting for Kuhad Committee report before taking a final call on the examination. The new guidelines are expected to be released within the next few days.