HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal finally announced the details of the JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020. The entrance exams will be held now in the month of September rather than in July, the minister informed in a tweet.

The JEE Main exam will now be conducted from September 1 to September 6 and NEET UG 2020 exam on September 13. The minister also said that the JEE Advanced exam will be conducted on September 27. The decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure the quality of the education.

Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept. pic.twitter.com/klTjtBxvuw — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 3, 2020

Around 25 lakh students were slated to appear for these exams and were under a lot of stress regarding the conduct of the exam amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing number of cases across the country.

JEE Main (April) 2020 was scheduled to be conducted from July 18 to July 23 and the NEET UG 2020 was scheduled for July 26. Now both the exams have been postponed for September.

Parents and students have voiced their concerns about keeping the exams in July 2020. Students through various social media channels have been requesting confirmation on whether the government is going ahead with its July schedule or will be postponing the entrance exams.

Yesterday, the minister had said that a panel was set up by the HRD Ministry to take a look at the situation and to explore the feasibility of conducting the exam this month.

NTA is expected to release more details regarding the revised schedule soon. Candidates should check the official exam websites or the NTA’s official website, nta.ac.in, for future updates. Details of JEE Advanced can be accessed on jeeadv.ac.in.

HRD Ministry, last week, had asked UGC to take a look at university exams and to issue revised guidelines for the final year exams. An update regarding the same is expected to be provided soon.