The panel formed to study the feasibility of conducting JEE Main and NEET UG examination will submit its report today. The HRD Ministry will take a final call on whether to conduct the exams or to postpone them based on the report submitted.

Yesterday, the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhiryal, tweeted that the ministry has formed a panel to study the feasibility of conducting the entrance exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister had said yesterday, “Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students & parents appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, a committee consisting of officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations latest by tomorrow.”

The NEET UG for medical entrance is scheduled to be held on July 26 and the JEE Main engineering entrance exam is scheduled to be held from July 18 to 23. The exams are barely 15 days away and NTA should have started issuing admit cards for the exam if they plan on holding them.

Parents and students have voiced their concerns about keeping the exams in July 2020. Students through various social media channels have been requesting confirmation on whether the government is going ahead with its July schedule or will be postponing the entrance exams.

The HRD Ministry has also formed a panel to recommend guidelines about the final year exams in universities and colleges across the country. The panel is waiting for a report from Kuhad Committee before making a revised guidelines on university and college exams for 2019-20 session.