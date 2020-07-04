Lucknow University and AKTU University, both in Uttar Pradesh, have cancelled their exams scheduled to be conducted in the month of July, according to multiple reports.. Now the university will await the UGC’s guidelines regarding the exams before taking any further steps.

Lucknow University was scheduled to begin its final year exams from July 7 and AKTU was scheduled to begin its semester exams from July 16. Both the universities will wait for UGC guidelines or state government’s guidelines regarding conducting the exams.

HRD Ministry had asked UGC to issue fresh guidelines for the final year exams last week amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases countrywide. It was earlier reported that the Commission is waiting for the Kuhad Committee report about the feasibility of conducting the exam before taking a final call.

Kuhad panel is headed by the central varsity of Haryana. The panel is looking into various aspects of and will submit its suggestions on final year exams to the UGC. Once the report is submitted, the Commission will take its call based on the report.

At least four states - Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana - have taken a decision to cancel the university and college exams in their state including the final year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students have been requesting the HRD Minister through social media to cancel all the exams or to postpone them.