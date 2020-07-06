Director General of Education (DGE) Tamil Nadu is expected to declare the Plus Two 2020 examination results either today or tomorrow. The result will be released either on July 6 or July 7 on the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

The result was expected in the first week of July; however, the minister last week had said that the result will now be coming out in the second week, either on Monday or Tuesday.

The TN board had conducted the Plus Two exams in the month of March but the evaluation process was delayed to the COVID-19 lockdown. Meanwhile, the board has cancelled the remaining exams for Class 10th exam and Class 11th. The result date for 10th class has not been announced yet.

In 2019, the board had declared the Plus Two result on April 19th, 2019. The pass percentage for TN Plus Two in 2019 was 91.3%. Girls had managed to score better than boys with a pass percentage of 93.64% compared to 88.57%.

How to check the TN 2020 Plus Two result: