Karnataka PUC examination result will be declared around July 20, according to the State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. There were rumours floating around that the result will be coming out today, July 9, but the minister quashed the rumours.

The minister clarified on Twitter that the result for PUC 2020 examination is not coming out today. He said that he has been receiving a lot of calls asking if the results will be available today.

Many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced Today.



I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20th July. — S.Suresh Kumar, Minister - Govt of Karnataka (@nimmasuresh) July 9, 2020

Earlier, in the last week of June the minister had said that the PUC result can be expected in the last week of July and SSLC exam will be declared in the first week of August.

The SSLC exams had conducted from June 25th and went on until July 4, 2020. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to April 9 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The PUC exam in the state was conducted in March and one subject had to postponed due to the lockdown which was conducted in June. More than 8 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exam this year from the state and around 5.5 lakh attended the PUC exam.

The PUC II result in 2019 was declared on April 19, 2019. The students managed to score a pass percentage of 61.73%. Udipi topped the list of districts pass percentage wise.