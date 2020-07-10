The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results today. The results were declared on CISCE’s official websites - cisce.org and results.cisce.org. CISCE also allowed the students to check the results via SMS.

A total of 99.34% students have passed the ICSE Class 10 exams and 96.84% students have passed in the ISC Class 12 exams. CISCE said they will not release the list of toppers in each class in 2020, reports NDTV. CISCE said in a statement, “given the exceptional circumstances, this year CISCE will not be publishing a merit list for either the ICSE or ISC Year 2020 examinations.”

The CISCE 2020 ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results were prepared differently. Since CISCE could not conduct the exams in the eight papers of ISC and six papers of ICSE, it came up with an alternative method to give marks in the cancelled papers.

The cancelled exams included Geography-H.C.G. paper 2, Biology-Science paper 3, Economics Group III Elective, Hindi and Art paper 4 for ICSE students. For ISC students these were Biology paper 1, Business Studies, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science paper 1, Elective English, and Art paper 5.

These exams were to be held at the end of March 2020 but were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. They were later scheduled to be conducted in July, which was challenged in the Supreme Court (SC) by a group of parents. Upon the SC’s direction, the CISCE cancelled the remaining exams and came out with a different assessment scheme.

The assessment method for the cancelled exams took into account the candidate’s marks in the best three papers for which written exams were held and marks were awarded in the internal assessments/project work, the NDTV report adds.

How to check CISCE 2020 results online:

1. Go to the official CISCE websites - www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org

2. Click ICSE Class 10 results or ISC Class 12 results

3. Enter unique ID and index number as mentioned in the CISCE 2020 admit cards

4. Fill the captcha code in the space provided

5. Submit and view ICSE 10th results or ISC 12th results

How to check CISCE 2020 results via SMS:

For ICSE 2020 results - SMS ICSE to 09248082883

For ISC 2020 results - SMS ISC to 09248082883

CISCE will issue the mark sheets and passing certificate to students through the government’s DigiLocker facility. “The digitally signed documents shall be available after 48 hours of the publication of the result,” CISCE added.