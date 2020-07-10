The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has declared the exam dates for the eligibility test for admission to Polytechnic courses, reports NDTV. The UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) has been scheduled for September 12 and 15, 2020.

According to the schedule, the eligibility tests for the Group A, Group E1 and Group E2 will be conducted on September 12 in all the districts of UP. And the eligibility tests for Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8 will be held on September 15 in some major districts of the state.

The JEECUP 2020 exams will be held between 9 am and 12 noon, and between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm on the above mentioned dates. The details of the JEECUP 2020 test centres, exam times will be mentioned in the admit cards of the UPJEE 2020. These admit cards will be available for download eight days before the exam dates, adds the NDTV report.

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the dates of the entrance examination to be held on July 19 and 25, 2020 have been changed,” a statement on the official website of JEECUP sates.

The JEECUP eligibility test is held for the admission to various Engineering Diploma, Management and Post Diploma courses. The merit list will be released on the basis of the results in the entrance exams. The allotment to the 67 course seats in 1,296 institutions will be allotted through online counselling for the 2020-21 academic session.