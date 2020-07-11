Punjab government has decided to cancel the remaining subjects for the class 12th board examination this year. The decision was tweeted on Friday.

The class 12th examination was scheduled to be conducted in March but a few subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Now the remaining subjects have been cancelled.

The tweet said that the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results based on the best performing subjects formula. it is expected that the details of the assessment criteria is expected to be released in the next few days.

#PunjabGovernment cancels pending examinations of class XII, open school divulge School Education Minister, @VijayIndrSingla. #PSEB to declare results on basis of best performing subjects formula stated the Cabinet Minister. — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) July 10, 2020

In 2019, the 12th result in the state was declared on May 11. The pass percentage was 86.41 percentage which was a jump of more than 20 percentage points compared to 2018 when the pass percentage was 65.97%.