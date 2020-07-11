Punjab cancels 12th exam for remaining subjects
PSEB will assess students based on the best performing subjects, details of which will be released soon.
Punjab government has decided to cancel the remaining subjects for the class 12th board examination this year. The decision was tweeted on Friday.
The class 12th examination was scheduled to be conducted in March but a few subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Now the remaining subjects have been cancelled.
The tweet said that the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results based on the best performing subjects formula. it is expected that the details of the assessment criteria is expected to be released in the next few days.
In 2019, the 12th result in the state was declared on May 11. The pass percentage was 86.41 percentage which was a jump of more than 20 percentage points compared to 2018 when the pass percentage was 65.97%.