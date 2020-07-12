Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the process for centre change tomorrow, July 13, at 6.00 pm for applicants of 2020 Civil Services Preliminary exam and Indian Forest Services. Candidates who wish to change their exam centre are advised to do so as soon as possible on the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

The Commission will be giving this option as many candidates had sent a representation to the Commission for an option to change their centres due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Here is the direct link to change the 2020 Civil Services and IFS exam centre.

The option to change the exam centre for the Civil Services and IFS 2020 preliminary exam participants will be activated in two phases. The first phase was activated on July 7 and the second phase will be activated from July 20 to July 24.

Both the exams are scheduled to be conducted on October 4, 2020 based on the revised calendar issued by the UPSC on June 5. It should be noted that though the deadline for changing the centre is 6.00 pm on July 13, OTPs cannot be generated after 5.30 pm.

The Commission had informed on July 1 that request to change of centre will be considered on a first-come-first-serve basis and once the capacity for a centre is reached, the same will be frozen.

Moreover, the candidates will also get another chance to withdraw their applications from the Civil Services and IFS examinations. The link to withdraw the applications will be active from August 1 to August 6.