At least six states have asked the Centre for permission to cancel the final year examination for university students; however, the Centre is not in favour of cancelling the exams, reports Times of India. Centre has said that it will consider the request of these six states due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The Centre is of the opinion that the it is important that the final year students be evaluated via an exam for the long-term interest of the students. An official of MHRD also reiterated that the UGC guidelines to conduct the final year exams are mandatory to all universities and will take precedence over state’s decision to cancel the exams.

The report quotes Amit Khare, secretary, Higher Education, MHRD saying that only six states have requested to cancel the university exams and asked the ministry to reconsider the UGC’s decision. He said that at least 200 universities across the country have already completed the examination process.

University Grants Commission (UGC) on July 6 had asked the universities to conduct the final year examinations before September 31. It was highly anticipated that the guidelines issued by the Commission will give scope for states to cancel the exams if deemed necessary; however, the guidelines failed to provide any such leeway.

Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana have announced the cancellation of all the exams including the final year in universities and colleges in the state. With the UGC recommendations in logger-heads with the decision, students and parents have been worried about the situation and are requesting clarity around it.