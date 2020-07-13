The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has declared the Meghalaya 12th Arts stream result today, July 13. The overall pass percentage is at 74.34%, reports NDTV.

The regular students scored a pass percentage of 81.93% and non-regular students achieved a pass percentage of 35.22%. Mahima Sinha of St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong, topped the with 428 marks follow Ritishari Chyne and Chubakatila Jamir bagging second and third ranks respectively.

Here is the direct link to check the MBOSE result.

East Khasi Hills topped the district list with pass percentage of 86.64% followed by West Khasi Hills with 83.63% and Ri-Bhoi with 80.36%.

The board had declared the MBOSE HSSLC result for Commerce, Science, and Vocational stream last week and now the Arts stream result has also been declared.

The result in 2019 was declared on May 8. The students of science stream had scored a pass percentage of 73.80% and commerce stream students scored 79.24%.

The result is also available on some third-party websites listed below: