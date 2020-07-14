Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has declared the results for HSSLC or Class 12th exam result for 2020 on its website - mbse.edu.in today. Students who had appeared for the Mizoram HSSLC exam can check their results from the official website, mbse.edu.in and indiaresults.com.

Students will have to use their roll number and registration number in order to view their HSSLC results on the indiaresults.com website to check the result.

Here is the direct link to check the Mizoram HSSLC result.

In 2019, the results were declared on May 14 in which the students had scored a pass percentage of 68.33%. This year the examinations for few subjects were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown which was conducted in July.

How to check Mizoram HSSLC class 12th results 2020