Mizoram MBSE HSSLC result: Class 12th results declared; get direct link here
The result was declared at around 12.05 pm on the indiaresults.com
Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has declared the results for HSSLC or Class 12th exam result for 2020 on its website - mbse.edu.in today. Students who had appeared for the Mizoram HSSLC exam can check their results from the official website, mbse.edu.in and indiaresults.com.
Students will have to use their roll number and registration number in order to view their HSSLC results on the indiaresults.com website to check the result.
Here is the direct link to check the Mizoram HSSLC result.
In 2019, the results were declared on May 14 in which the students had scored a pass percentage of 68.33%. This year the examinations for few subjects were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown which was conducted in July.
How to check Mizoram HSSLC class 12th results 2020
- Visit the Mizoram MBSE official website - mbse.edu.in.
- Click on the link for Indiaresults.com website to check the result on the page.
- Click on the link to check the HSSLC result.
- Enter your roll number and registration number details to view your HSSLC scores.