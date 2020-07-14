Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal, confirmed today that the CBSE 10th class result will be declared tomorrow, July 15. Once the result is declared, it can be accessed on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

The union minister tweeted the information in which he said, “My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.”

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.👍#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE had declared the 12th result on May 13. The students had scored a pass percentage of 88.78%. The merit list this year was not released due to the disruption caused because of the COVID-19 situation and the cancellation of a lot of subjects.

Students of both 10th and 12th class can access their mark sheet, once they are made available, through Digilocker App. Students are urged to download the app and register on it to access the mark sheet.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted in the months of February and March but a few subjects had to be postponed due to the pandemic. With the worsening situation of COVID-19 in April, the board had decided to postpone the exams which was later cancelled due to the worsening situation.

How to check the CBSE 10th result for 2020: