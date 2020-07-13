Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the 12th board examination result for 2020 today, July 13, a while ago. The result can be accessed on the official website, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Students scored a pass percentage of 88.78%, according to NDTV. In 2019, the result and the pass percentage last year was 83.4%. This year thus saw an improvement of 5 percentage points.

The result was expected to be declared this week and it has been declared. The 10th board exam result is also expected to be declared in the next few days.

Here is the direct link to check the CBSE 12th result for 2020.

Around 12 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year for the 12th class which had been disrupted significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The official website to check the result is a bit slow currently but students are suggested to be patient and to check after some time.

Students can access their mark sheet, once they are made available, through Digilocker App. Students are urged to download the app and register on it to access the mark sheet.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted in the months of February and March but a few subjects had to be postponed due to the pandemic. With the worsening situation of COVID-19 in April, the board had decided to conduct the exams only for the remaining important subjects.

In the month of May, the Union Ministry of HRD said that the CBSE exams will be conducted in the month of July and the schedule was released later wherein the exams were slated to be conducted for all the remaining subjects from July 1 to July 15.

The situation around the pandemic remained a threat throughout the month of June and the board informed that the 10th and 12th class exams have been cancelled and students will be assessed based on the subjects already conducted and internal assessment for the remaining subjects.

Students who would want to appear for the remaining subjects for the 12th class will be given a chance to appear for the exam whenever the board deems it safe to conduct them.

How to check the CBSE 12th result for 2020: