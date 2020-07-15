Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will be declaring the state’s 12th or Plus Two examination result today at around 2.00 pm. The result was expected in the first week of July but has been delayed..

Once the DHSE declares the result, it can be accessed at various official websites, keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in, will host the results. Along with the DHSE result, VHSE 2020 result will also be declared.

Around 3 lakh students appeared for the examination. The exam was scheduled to be conducted in March but a few subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exams for these subjects were conducted from May 26 to May 29.

In 2019, DHSE Kerala had declared the 12th or Plus Two results on May 8, 2019. The students had scored a pass percentage of 83.44%. Kozhikode topped the list among districts; however, Malappuram district had the highest number of A Plus students.

How to check Kerala Plus Two DHSE 2020 results online (once declared):