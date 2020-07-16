Maharashtra HSC 2020: 12th result declared; 90.6% pass percent: LIVE UPDATES
The students have managed to score a pass percentage of 90.66% which is an improvement of around 5 percent points.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the 12th or HSC 2020 result today, July 16. The result was declared at around 1.00 pm on the official website, mahresult.nic.in.
The result will be available at several other websites, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.
How to check MSBSHSE 12th HSC result:
- Log on to the board’s official website.
- Click on the link for the Maharashtra 2020 12th result.
- Enter all the details requested and click on ‘Submit.’
- Your marks will be displayed and you can print them out.
Live updates
1.11 pm: Konkan region, just like in 2019, has topped the district charts with 96.89% of students clearing the exam. NDTV says that Aurangabad recorded the lowest pass percentage with 88.18% of students clearing the exam.
1.10 pm: Around 14.13 lakh students had appeared for the exam of which 12.81 lakh students cleared it, reports NDTV.
1.07 pm: Stream-wise pass percentage is as follows, as reported by NDTV:
Science stream - 96.93%
Arts stream - 82.63%
Commerce stream - 91.27%
Vocational stream - 86.07%
1.05 pm: This is an improvement of almost 5 percentage points compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 85.8%.
01.04 pm: Here is the direct link to access the Maharashtra HSC result.
01.02 pm: The board has declared the 12th result. The pass percentage is 90.66%, reports Times of India. The result link will be activated shortly.
12.55 pm: The result is expected to be declared in 5 minutes.
12.50 pm: The SSC or 10th class examination result date is not finalised yet but is expected to be declared in the month of July itself.
12.40 pm: The official result website says, “HSC Examination Result March 2020 - To be announced on July 16th, 2020 at 13:00 Hrs.”
12.39 pm: Students should be ready with their hall ticket to check the result once it is declared.
12.36 pm: This year the board managed to conduct the exam in the months of February and March before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. However, the evaluation process was disrupted due to the lockdown.
12.35 pm: In 2019, Konkan region topped the region charts with 93.3% students from the district clearing the exam.
12.34 pm: In 2019, the board had declared the HSC examination result on May 28, 2019. The students had scored a pass percentage of 85.88%.
12.31 pm: The result will be available on these websites, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.
12.30 pm: Maharashtra 12th result will be declared today. There had been a lot of speculation around the result date and it was finally confirmed on Wednesday that the result will be coming out on July 16 at around 1.00 pm.