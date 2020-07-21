Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has activated the link for candidates to request for change in their exam centres for the Civil Services and Indian Forest Officers Preliminary exam on July 20. All the candidates who would like to request for a change can apply for the same on the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

This is the second and final phase of the process and the last day to apply for a change is July 24, 1800 hours. The first phase of the request for change was conducted from July 7 to July 13.

The Commission had said in a notification that the change of centre request would be accepted on a first-come-first-serve basis and the if the maximum strength in a centre is reached, no more request for that centre will be accpted. So candidates are suggested to apply for the change as soon as possible.

Here is the direct link to start the exam centre change process.

It should be noted that though the exam centre change request will be accepted until 6.00 pm of July 24, OTPs for the request cannot be generated after 5.30 pm.

This is the first time that the Commission is accepting request for change of exam centre due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commission will also give another opportunity for candidates to withdraw their applications, link for which will be activated on August 1.

UPSC will conduct the preliminary exam for the 2020 Civil Services and IFS on October 4, 2020 based on the revised calendar issued by the UPSC on June 5. These exams were scheduled to be conducted in May but were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.