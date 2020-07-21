Haryana 12th result: BSEH to declared 12th result today at bseh.org.in: LIVE UPDATES
The result is expected to come out in the evening hours on the official website, bseh.org.in
Haryana Board of School Education will declare the 12th class results for the year 2020 today, July 21. The result is expected to be declared in the evening hours around 5.00 pm, according to reports.
Once the result is declared, students can access them on the official website, bseh.org.in, with their roll number and other details available on the hall ticket.
How to check BSEH 2019 12th class result:
- Log on to the official BSEH website.
- Click on the 12th result link.
- Enter all the required details and click on submit.
- The marks will be displayed and can be printed out.
Live updates
5.05 pm: BSEH had declared the 10th class result for 2020 on May 11.
5.04 pm: The result has not been announced yet. The result will also be available at third-party websites, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.
4.32 pm: The result can be expected to be declared in some time.
3.52 pm: According to various reports, the result is expected to be declared at 5.00 pm. However, no official confirmation of the same has been provided.
3.31 pm: This year the examination schedule was disrupted due to the COVID-19 lockdown and some exams had to be postponed. These postponed exams were conducted in the month of July.
3.30 pm: In 2019, BSEH had declared the 12th result on May 15, 2019. The pass percentage was 74.4% which was 11 percentage points better than in 2018.
3.28 pm: Students should be ready with their hall tickets and check the result on the official website, bseh.org.in, once it is declared.
3.27 pm: BSEH will be declaring the 12th class results for the year 2020 today, July 21.