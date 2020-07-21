5.05 pm: BSEH had declared the 10th class result for 2020 on May 11.

5.04 pm: The result has not been announced yet. The result will also be available at third-party websites, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

4.32 pm: The result can be expected to be declared in some time.

3.52 pm: According to various reports, the result is expected to be declared at 5.00 pm. However, no official confirmation of the same has been provided.

3.31 pm: This year the examination schedule was disrupted due to the COVID-19 lockdown and some exams had to be postponed. These postponed exams were conducted in the month of July.

3.30 pm: In 2019, BSEH had declared the 12th result on May 15, 2019. The pass percentage was 74.4% which was 11 percentage points better than in 2018.

3.28 pm: Students should be ready with their hall tickets and check the result on the official website, bseh.org.in, once it is declared.

3.27 pm: BSEH will be declaring the 12th class results for the year 2020 today, July 21.